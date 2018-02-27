Heidi Klum knows lingerie — she spent half her life modelling it. Over her illustrious career, she’s picked up a thing or two, and now she’s using that knowledge to our universal benefit with a major line of intimates. Stylish caught up with the supermodel and designer extraordinaire who dished about the latest Spring 2018 collection she created for Heidi Klum Intimates — complete with a look at what’s to come. The newness has a strong base of nudes and warm blushes (super on trend for the season) but also has some amazing vampy darks and statement making white sets.

On her newest collection, Klum tells Us: “This collection embraces a woman’s beautiful, natural shape and still gives the necessary comfort and support. When designing, I always make sure to include different styles, fabrics, colors and textures. Each collection tells a story and it’s been amazing seeing how the brand has evolved. I’m constantly thinking of new styles and figuring out what’s missing in the lingerie market so we can help fill those gaps.”

For a sneak peek at the goodies that will soon fill your top drawer come may when they’ll be available on HeidiKlumIntimates.com, scroll through!