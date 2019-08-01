Calling all Ariana Grande fans: H&M just made it so much easier to get your hands on affordable clothing inspired by the “Thank U, Next” singer.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ collection officially launched on August 1 to go along with Grande’s Sweetener tour. The line includes pieces inspired by the singer’s style, like oversized hoodies, glitzy hair clips, hats and more.

The best part? Nearly all of the pieces are inscribed with the singer’s relatable lyrics. Obviously, that includes popular songs like the one it’s named after as well as “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “7 Rings.”

Everything in the collection is under $70, which means you can pick up several different pieces to channel your inner Ari. There’s a mix of neutrals and pastel shades in the collection — most likely an ode to the singer’s sweet and edgy style.

