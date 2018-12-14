It is said that big things come in small packages and never is that more true than with stocking stuffers. If you’ve already got your under-the-tree holiday shopping down but are still looking for a little something extra, we’ve got the fashion, beauty and jewelry gifts that will make her season merry and bright.

Need something for your skincare-obsessed sister who still sobs at the thought of McDreamy being killed off Grey’s Anatomy? Jillian Dempsey (celeb makeup artist and wife of, yes, Patrick) just launched a 24-karat gold vibrating facial tool that her hubby and clients like Leslie Mann are obsessed with. What about for the friend who is all about her New Year’s fitness resolutions? May we suggest one-pound wrist weights that are so chic, she can wear them as bracelets.

Oh, and then there are glittery lipstick cases, sparkly socks, dainty diamond rings, sexy scarlet nail polishes and pretty much everything else you’ll need to cross everyone off your list. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite stocking stuffers! And if you’re looking for some additional holiday shopping inspo, we’ve got ideas for guys, hostesses, candle lovers, friends who have it all and more!