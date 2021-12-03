Skincare and hair and fragrance, oh my! Holiday season is upon Us, and that means that beauty lovers everywhere are making their lists (and checking them twice) with all the over-the-top presents and products that caught their eye.

With amazing advent calendars on the market, money-saving bundles and a handful of extra special items out in the beauty-verse, it’s never been easier to spoil the ones you love with a splurge-worthy present that’s actually worth the hype. Plus, rest assured these products will be put to good use.

If you’re on the hunt for a great gift for the skincare junkie in your life, look no further than Dr. Barbara Sturm. Her products are top-notch, but they can run a bit pricey making a sampler set the perfect holiday treat.

We currently have our eye on The Winter Kit, which is the perfect set to keep skin glowing despite the ice cold temps. For $250, you’ll get sample sizes of the Cleanser, Calming Serum, Lip Balm, Night Serum, Face Mask and Face Cream Rich. Plus, the fuzzy pouch it comes in doubles as an adorable accessory.

For those that more into the haircare of it all, you can’t go wrong the Dyson Supersonic. The insanely fast blowdryer is a cult favorite for a reason. Not only does it have a handful of attachments (including the new flyaway fighter!) to help you get your perfect style, but the unique design protects hair from heat damage.

Want to up the ante on the gift even more? Toss in the K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask for a whole mane makeover. The strengthening treatment, which costs $75, works to repair damage. But be warned: a little goes a long way with this baby, so make sure to pass along the message to your gift recipient.

Fragrance more your speed? The Atelier Cologne Advent Calendar is a massive treat. But make sure you scoop this lux gift up soon so the one you love can start their countdown to Christmas, ASAP. With a mix of bath, body and home products, they’ll have a fun (and sweet smelling) surprise every day this month.

To get the details on all of these splurge-worthy gifts and more fabulous beauty buys, keep scrolling. Because from hydration-boosting skincare sets to luxe body care, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best of beauty, below!