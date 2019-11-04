And we’re off! The biggest names in film just kicked off awards show season by bringing their A-game to the red carpet for the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, November 3.

Celebs in Undies: Stars Who Flaunt What Their Mamas Gave Them in Lingerie

Celebs flocked to the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, California to pose in their finest garb and celebrate the achievements of their fellow VIPs. Some of the awards of the evening included Breakthrough Director, the Hollywood Career Achievement Award and the Hollywood Blockbuster Awards — all given out to well-deserving — and stylish! — nominees.

And there were clear winners in the fashion category, too. Olivia Wilde wore a floor-length polka dot ensemble with a matching belt and peplum waist. She called back to the metallic polka dots on her outfit with shimmery eyeshadow and shiny gold heels.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

Alicia Keys stunned in a black, curve-hugging Stella McCartney gown with a backless, jewel-encrusted design. And Dakota Johnson dazzled in a black sequined jumpsuit from Saint Laurent that we plan on using as inspo for the holiday season.

Keep scrolling for a look at the 10 best-dressed stars of the evening, including Laura Dern, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo, Kaitlyn Dever and more!