iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet is always one of the most playful of the year when it comes to fashion, and the 2018 show on Sunday, March 11, was no exception. Jenna Dewan Tatum shut it down in a skirt-over-shorts situation, Madelaine Petsch looked cute in ‘90s plaid, Camila Cabello found a way to wear a high collar while still showing a lot of skin and Hailey Baldwin opted for a modern take on flapper fringe — and that’s just the start! Scroll to see all the fun outfits!