Everyone’s buzzing about Ariana DeBose’s gilded glamour at the 2022 Met Gala and Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the exclusive details about her look — and the exciting behind-the-scenes action of her getting-ready process.

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, stunned in a dazzling gold eyeshadow look at Monday night’s fashion festivities, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Andréa Tiller using Lancôme products exclusively.

The beauty pro looked to the West Side Story star’s baroque Jeremy Scott Moschino gown for inspiration. “Since the dress was so ornate, I wanted to keep the makeup more classic and emphasize Ariana’s gorgeous eyes,” she said. “I chose to do a smokey eye with hints of bronze, black and a bright pop of gold to complement the gown.”

To get the eyeshadow look, she used the Ombre Hypnôse Stylo Shadow Stick in Onyx to create a smoky base on the outer edges of her eyes, followed by bronze tones from the brand’s Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Bois Corail on the lids.

Then, she applied the Color Design Eyeshadow in Gold Lamé and Drama Liqui-Pencil in Café Noir to the waterline for extra smoky drama. To finish the look, she applied three coats of the brand’s new Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara (coming mid-May) for serious volume and fullness.

“To balance the look, I kept her skin youthful yet sculpted and her lips juicy and fresh,” she continued. Two of the many Lancôme products she relied on to get the look were the Star Bronzer in Sunswept and Juicy Tubes in Magic Spell.

The team (comprised of Tiller, hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew and stylists Zadrian Smith & Sarah Edmiston) had three hours to get ready in a two-bedroom suite at The Mark Hotel in upper Manhattan (which may sound like a lot of time to some, but…isn’t).

“We all came in with a game plan that was discussed via group text the night before when we saw the dress on Ari for the first time, it was beautiful,” the makeup artist recalls.

Tiller tells Us that “the vibe getting ready was relaxing and serene.” Impressive, considering this all sounds like it would be pretty hectic, right? “We had scented candles going and were surrounded by beautiful flower arrangements which enhanced the experience and spirits.”

Even better, they had a great soundtrack. They started DeBose’s glam by streaming the Mamma Mia movie in the background and then listened to Gypsi Kings and some Barbra Streisand, who are two of DeBose’s favorites.

“As we got close to being done, we all were getting super excited because Ari looked amazing. Once the dress was on, we all gasped,” said Tiller. “The look was insanely regal.”

Naturally, solo photos of DeBose ensued, followed by pictures with Scott, “who had an outfit to match Ari — it was iconic!”

Before DeBose left for the main event, the team had to stick to their annual tradition of cheersing with champagne. Another epic Met Gala in the books!

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the star’s Met Gala glam prep.