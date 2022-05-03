Suited up! This year’s Met Gala guest lists included some of the hottest hunks in Hollywood, so it’s no major surprise that they brought the heat on the red carpet.

Famously dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” this year’s extravaganza took place on Monday, May 2. So many dapper dudes were in attendance and their outfits ran the gamut from classic and timeless suiting to bold and bright wares.

This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” and a handful of celebs nailed it. Among them were Ryan Reynolds, Stormzy, Evan Mock and Riz Ahmed.

Ahmed’s look made a particularly powerful statement. The Sound of Metal actor wore an ensemble from 4S Designs comprising an unbuttoned shirt over a white undershirt, teamed with joggers and knee-high boots. The inspiration? “This is an homage to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going,” he revealed on the red carpet.

“In thinking about the Met Gala theme of ‘Gilded Glamour,’ I wanted to focus on the people without whom nothing Gilded would exist: the laborers, the workers, the unseen,” Ahmed’s stylist, Julie Ragolia, told Vanity Fair. “This look is for everyone who thinks they don’t have a voice. They do.”

But that’s not to say everyone took the theme so literally. Take Sebastian Stan, for example, who was a sight to behold in Valentino. The Pam & Tommy star wore hot pink from head to toe, captioning an Instagram post of the look, “Spring time in New York.”

Another star who surprised fans with their, er, lack of commitment to the theme was Fredrik Robertsson, Swedish influencer and self-identified “fashion addict.” The street-style star transformed himself into Jared Leto for the occasion and actually managed to confuse both fans and media outlets with the actor.

Interestingly, Robertsson wasn’t the only Leto lookalike. Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci attended the event with the *real* Leto and the duo matched in floral tuxes from the luxury Italian label with white shirts, red bow ties, sunglasses and clutches. They even styled their hair in the same way: worn down and parted off-center, pinned back with matching clips.

Ahead, Us Weekly’s Stylish breaks down these looks and more of the 15 best-dressed men on the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet!