Top 5

Stories

Met Gala

Shawn Mendes! Kid Cudi! These Were the 15 Best-Dressed Men at the 2022 Met Gala: Photos

By
Ranked: The 15 Best-Dressed Men at the Met Gala
Shawn Mendes, Kid Cudi, and Ryan Reynolds. Shutterstock(3)
15
podcast

Suited up! This year’s Met Gala guest lists included some of the hottest hunks in Hollywood, so it’s no major surprise that they brought the heat on the red carpet.

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

Read article

Famously dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” this year’s extravaganza took place on Monday, May 2. So many dapper dudes were in attendance and their outfits ran the gamut from classic and timeless suiting to bold and bright wares.

This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” and a handful of celebs nailed it. Among them were Ryan ReynoldsStormzyEvan Mock and Riz Ahmed.

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Met Gala: Top 5 Looks of the Night

Read article

Ahmed’s look made a particularly powerful statement. The Sound of Metal actor wore an ensemble from 4S Designs comprising an unbuttoned shirt over a white undershirt, teamed with joggers and knee-high boots. The inspiration? “This is an homage to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going,” he revealed on the red carpet.

“In thinking about the Met Gala theme of ‘Gilded Glamour,’ I wanted to focus on the people without whom nothing Gilded would exist: the laborers, the workers, the unseen,” Ahmed’s stylist, Julie Ragolia, told Vanity Fair. “This look is for everyone who thinks they don’t have a voice. They do.”

But that’s not to say everyone took the theme so literally. Take Sebastian Stan, for example, who was a sight to behold in Valentino. The Pam & Tommy star wore hot pink from head to toe, captioning an Instagram post of the look, “Spring time in New York.”

Another star who surprised fans with their, er, lack of commitment to the theme was Fredrik Robertsson, Swedish influencer and self-identified “fashion addict.” The street-style star transformed himself into Jared Leto for the occasion and actually managed to confuse both fans and media outlets with the actor.

Interestingly, Robertsson wasn’t the only Leto lookalike. Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci attended the event with the *real* Leto and the duo matched in floral tuxes from the luxury Italian label with white shirts, red bow ties, sunglasses and clutches. They even styled their hair in the same way: worn down and parted off-center, pinned back with matching clips.

The Most Outrageous, Over-the-Top Beauty Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Read article

Ahead, Us Weekly’s Stylish breaks down these looks and more of the 15 best-dressed men on the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet!

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!