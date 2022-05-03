Major Mixup! No, This Isn't Jared Leto at the Met Gala

Not the Joker. Jared Leto is known for his dramatic Met Gala looks, and his 2022 outfit seemed to be another memorable one — only the person in the instantly viral sculptural look wasn’t Jared Leto.

Early in the evening, a man arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2, in a three-dimensional Iris van Herpen jumpsuit decorated with protruding, pin-like embellishments. Social media users and media outlets incorrectly identified this man as Leto, 50.

In fact, the elaborately dressed attendee was Fredrik Robertsson, a Swedish influencer and self-identified “fashion addict.” The street-style star is known for gender-bending looks and a passion for avant-garde designers including Tomo Koizumi and Noritaka Tatehana.

“We are getting ready for the Met Gala 2022 and I am so lucky to have my Swedish dream team in New York with me – transforming me into…well — you will see,” Robertsson wrote via Instagram ahead of the event alongside a photo of himself in the makeup chair.

“A lot of people think I dress for attention: I don’t,” the Boy magazine editor-in-chief told Vogue in April 2019. “I just happen to love fashion and have always liked the idea that what I wear changes how people look at and think of me. I don’t feel that I have one style; I create characters with my style. I like to dress how I feel and I like to dress for the occasion.”

The real Leto arrived later in the evening with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. The duo wore identical Gucci looks complete with matching bags and long tresses held back with jeweled hair clips.

The Suicide Squad actor has collaborate with Michele, 49, many times before. In 2019, the My So-Called Life alum memorably brought a replica of his own head to the Met Gala, which that year was centered around the theme “Camp.”

The Oscar winner later said the head — also designed by Gucci — became an object of curiosity during the party. “It was like Halloween — it was a blast!” he told W magazine in February 2021. “I passed that head around. Everybody wanted to hold it. When I first stepped out of the hotel room, I held the head up, and everyone cheered. Jeff Bezos was my date that night, and he definitely held it. We got lots of fun pictures of everyone with my head.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Robertsson on the Met Gala red carpet.