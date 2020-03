GapFit Breath Tie-Back Tank Top

Who couldn’t use another workout top? We suggest adding this one to your gym rotation to honor IWD. Gap teamed up with two women born with Usher Syndrome, a condition that can lead to permanent deafness and blindness, to create this limited-edition tank. A portion of proceeds go to P.A.C.E., the brand’s program providing education and skillsets to women and girls.

$29.95, gap.com