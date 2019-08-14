J. Crew and Hatch have teamed up to launch a limited-edition maternity collection perfect for the office and, well, real life.

The announcement marks the first time J. Crew has expanded to include maternity clothing and the first time the NYC-based maternity brand is debuting workwear-specific pieces. And even though all of the pieces are office-approved, that doesn’t mean you can’t head straight from work to a low-key dinner with friends.

Now, we can’t talk about this cool collaboration without mentioning that it’s basically made for Meghan Markle. The duchess of Sussex wore Hatch pieces during her pregnancy and she also frequently is spotted in J. Crew finds like coats, blazers, bags and more.

The Hatch x J. Crew collection includes all of the wardrobe staples you could really need while pregnant. There are comfy dresses, blazers, casual T-shirts, pants, sweaters and jackets — all of which are comfortable and baby bump-friendly. Some of the pieces even have a cutesy touch, like a navy cashmere sweater embroidered with “mama,” or a boatneck T-shirt that says “chief mama officer.”

If some of the pieces look familiar, that might be because J. Crew redesigned a few of its bestselling workwear pieces to be maternity-friendly, including the beloved Resume Dress and Regent Blazer.

The Hatch x J. Crew Collection is all about accessibility and so the pieces are lower than traditional Hatch prices that you’re used to. The collection ranges from $59.50 to $298 and is available on both hatchcollection.com and jcrew.com.

Ahead, take a look at seven pieces we love from the collection.