



Anne Hathaway is a woman of many talents. She can sing, she can act and now she can apply lipstick without using her hands.

For the 36-year-old’s September Allure cover story, she shot a fun video where she tried nine things she’s never done before. One of these included applying lipstick hands-free.

Going right for it, she rolls up her one sleeve and puts the tube of pink lipstick in the crick of her elbow.

That’s when she recalls the infamous Molly Ringwald Breakfast Club scene. “God, remember in Breakfast Club when she puts it down her bra and does it that way,” the Les Miserable actress asks. “I’m not that cool so I’m just going to do it this way.”

Keeping her arm still, she moves her head around to match the product up to her lips. She first rubs it on the bottom lip before nailing the left peak, then the right.

“Oh god I should have stretched first,” she jokes in the middle of it.

Even though there’s painter’s tape on the table, she’s such a pro she doesn’t even need to use it. Once she finishes, she rubs her lips together making it nearly perfectly even.

A few other beauty-related tricks the actress partook in include using a jade roller — to flatten Play-Doh, a toy she’s very familiar with thanks to her 3-year-old — and contouring a nectarine. Yes, you read that right. She contoured the surface of a fruit. “I don’t know how to contour,” she said. “It’s never really been my thing.” To be fair contouring inanimate objects isn’t really anyone’s thing.

In the accompanying cover story, the Princess Diaries actress opened up about being body shammed when she got her first role. “At 16 years old, it was ‘Congratulations, you have the part. I’m not saying you need to lose weight. I’m just saying don’t gain weight,’” she told the publication. “Which of course means you need to lose weight.”

