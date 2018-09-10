Last week, we were over the moon when J.Crew re-released the $298 two-tone wool wrap coat Meghan Markle so chicly wore to an event on International Women’s Day earlier this year, and, as it turns out, there is a bunch of other exciting developments from the celeb-fave high-street retailer. On Monday, September 10, J.Crew is unveiling a re-brand that brings it back to its classic Americana roots — albeit with a few key 21st century updates.

In addition to debuting a fall 2018 collection full of vibrant jewel tones and preppy-with-a-twist silhouettes that have been a staple of the brand for some three decades, J.Crew is now designing pieces in a broader range of price points (think: $98 cashmere sweaters) and sizes (i.e. Duchess Meghan’s Italian stadium cloth topper is available in 00 to 24) to expand its offerings. Oh, and the brand is also partnering with some pretty inspiring organizations like Girls Inc and Brooklyn United to further celebrate its more inclusive “new crew” (get it?).

Keep scrolling for all the scoop on the new offerings!