Just in time for the cooler fall and winter temps, J.Crew has restocked the chic wrap coat Meghan Markle wore earlier this year. For International Women’s Day on March 8, the then-royal-to-be attended an event in Birmingham, England, with Prince Harry in a $298 navy blue J.Crew wrap coat with white piping, and, like most things the Duchess wears, the sensibly priced topper sold out almost instantly. But, not to worry, it’s officially back.

At first glance, the classic knee-length, two-tone design made of Italian stadium-cloth wool looks a bit preppier than Markle’s signature minimalist style, but she still managed to make it her own when she rocked the coat back in March.

Showing Us all how to make cold-weather separates look smart and sophisticated, the former Suits actress paired it with ankle-baring black slacks, suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, a midnight blue Altuzarra structured bag and cream All Saints turtleneck. While the Duchess of Sussex proved the design, which includes a removable belt, satin lining and handy lipstick-sized interior pocket, was perfect for dressing up, it would look equally fab paired with jeans and tee.

While the topper may have been the first J.Crew piece Markle wore after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, it’s not the only time she’s worn the high street brand. In July, the royal rocked a $70 basket clutch with her denim Carolina Herrera frock and Aquazzura nude bow pumps at a polo match. And, surprise, surprise, the summery piece sold out in a flash.

Considering the wool coat is priced at $298 and available in sizes 00 to 24, we wouldn’t be surprised with the re-issue got snapped up equally fast, so you may want to get a jump on your fall-winter shopping and pick one up ASAP.

