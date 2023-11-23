Jack Harlow’s fashion sense is the perfect combination of trendy and timeless.

Harlow keeps it cool on and off the red carpet, playing with different colors, patterns, textures and silhouettes via suits, two-piece sets and more.

One of his most memorable looks came during Paris Fashion Week in June 2023 at the Givenchy menswear spring/summer 2024 show. At the time, Harlow rocked a sleek moody blue coat featuring a simple silver clasp at his waist. He paired the outerwear with a matching turtleneck and pants.

One month earlier, he turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala. Harlow perfectly executed the theme — “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — in a tweed Tommy Hilfiger suit. Underneath, he wore a silky maroon shirt equipped with pearl buttons, one of Lagerfeld’s favorite gems to design with. He accessorized with diamond earrings, a pearly pin and leather boots. The “First Class” rapper wore his signature voluminous curls bouncy and free.

