Celebrity fashion stylist Jamie Mizrahi teamed up with subscription fashion service Rent the Runway to launch an exclusive holiday collection called Sweet Baby Jamie.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

Here’s why that’s major: Mizrahi is the co-founder of the Kit Undergarments and a stylist to the stars. Her clients include Katy Perry, Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie — among others — so it’s safe to say RTR-renters are in excellent hands.

Rent the Runway shared the big news with its 324k Instagram followers on Thursday, November 7, with a 60-second-long video teasing the new styles from Mizrahi’s capsule collection. It’s comprised of 18 pieces perfect for the office, holiday parties and for nailing your street style game. Options include cozy sweaters, fabulous faux furs, silky separates, cool coats and more.

A few of our favorites include the Brown Bell Sleeve Sweater, a chunky piece perfect for layering with jeans and boots for a casual workday ‘fit. There’s the matching Black Pinstripe Long Jacket and Pants, which is bound to turn heads on your work commute. And the ensemble that’s bound to be a hit at the party is the bold and vibrant Green Midi Skirt and Tie Front Blouse combo.

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

According to Rent the Runway, Mizrahi’s inspiration for the winter collection came from snowy Aspen and pieces that she loves from her own closet. “I love to have fun with style, and there is no better way to experiment with fashion than by renting,” Mizrahi told the popular rental service. “When designing this collection, I knew I wanted to create everyday pieces that are easy to mix, match and rotate in many different ways.”

Mizarahi’s collection is the first of Rent the Runway’s new Tastemaker lines, which partner with creatives on two 15-20 piece collections per year. The holiday-ready pieces will be available for Unlimited and Update monthly subscriptions as well as one-time “Reserve” rentals.

Beyonce’s Pink Platforms, Taylor Swift’s Bow-Topped Pumps, More Celeb Shoes to Drool Over

You can officially start renting pieces from the Sweet Baby Jamie collection starting November 15, but in the meantime, keep scrolling for a sneak peek of what’s to come!