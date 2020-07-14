January Jones’ swimwear collection is no joke! To prove it, the 42-year-old actress frequently blesses her 1 million Instagram followers with snaps of her in trendy bikinis and eye-catching one-pieces.

Since she’s been self-isolating at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the mom of one has used this time to get creative with her bikini pics. She’s spent a lot of time using her pool and backyard as a backdrop for her photo shoots, proving that you don’t need to go far to create quality content for the ‘gram.

The Mad Men star is well-aware of how many swimwear pics she’s posted so far this summer and she’s joked about it a few different times. On June 23, she posted a photo of herself in the pool wearing an orange bikini from the Ethiopian-based fashion brand, Lemlem. She hilariously captioned the pic, “Series: “Out of work actor needs attention”

A month prior, she asked her followers for advice on what to do to pass the time at home. “What to dooooo…..??” she captioned a pic in a burgundy bikini. “Ps. I’d like my reps to add teacher, dancer(tap and interpretive), aesthetician, zoologist, basketball coach and chef to my resume please. Synchronized swimming and French upcoming. Ciao.”

One of Us Weekly’s favorite swimsuit moments of recent is from June 20. The blonde beauty was all smiles in a feminine bikini from the luxury fashion label Marysia. Jones specifically donned the Piana Bikini Top ($202) and Piana Bottom ($202) from the line. Unsurprisingly, many of the star’s fans flocked to the comments section begging to find out where the suit was from.

Keep scrolling to see some of Jones’ best swimwear moments of all time!

