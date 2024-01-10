When it comes to fashion, Jason Sudeikis plays it cool.

From highly-coveted sneakers to trendy trucker hats and dapper tuxedos, Sudeikis loves to play around with funky, fresh and fun fashion looks.

At the 81st annual Golden Globes in January 2024, the Ted Lasso star sported a chocolate brown suit and purple sweater. Sudeikis accessorized with a white pocket square. He parted his brunette hair down the side and gelled a few strands up. Sudeikis’ facial hair featured a mustache and a manicured soul patch.

Showcasing his more casual side at the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso in March 2023, Sudeikis opted for a sporty look that included a blue, black and yellow striped jacket. He teamed the layer with dress pants and athletic shoes.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Sudeikis’ low-key red carpet looks.