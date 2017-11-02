If you’ve made an appointment at a salon and asked for Jennifer Aniston’s hair, you are not alone. Her colorist and creative director of dpHUE, Justin Anderson, who recently sat down with Stylish to spill all his secrets and tips to hair perfection, knows this is a fact. “I recently saw a business research report saying that Jen is the celebrity people most use to describe the color they want in salons all over the country by far, year after year and going back a long time.” What makes her hair so great? “I don’t think anyone can articulate it, it’s gorgeous, but it’s more than that, it’s her charisma or something too,” he explains. Read on to find out how to get the perfect shade of blonde, which trends he thinks we will see a lot of this award season, the products starts like Rita Ora are obsessed with and all the info on his new invite-only L.A. studio loved by Chelsea Handler, Kristin Cavallari and Molly Shannon — scroll through for details!