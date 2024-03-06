At this point, it’s clear to see that Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany have a soft spot for Louis Vuitton.

For years now, the couple, who have been married since 2003, have attended countless Louis Vuitton fashion shows and red carpet events dressed head-to-toe in the French luxury brand.

It makes sense, considering that Connelly, 53, has worked as a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton since 2015.

One of their most memorable fashion moments was when the pair attended Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2023. There, Connelly put an unexpected twist on an orange and pink ruched mini dress by pairing it with black combat boots. Bettany, for his part, opted for a black leather jacket, black cargo pants and classic white lace-up sneakers.

In an interview that Louis Vuitton published via X (formerly known as Twitter) in October 2023, Connelly gushed over that season’s collection. “It’s one of the most beautiful collections he’s done,” she said, referencing creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. “So I was very excited for him and was really captivated by him.”

