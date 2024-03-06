Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany’s Best Coordinated Couple Moments in Louis Vuitton

By
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany Best Coordinated Couple Moments in Louis Vuitton
5
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

At this point, it’s clear to see that Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany have a soft spot for Louis Vuitton.

For years now, the couple, who have been married since 2003, have attended countless Louis Vuitton fashion shows and red carpet events dressed head-to-toe in the French luxury brand.

It makes sense, considering that Connelly, 53, has worked as a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton since 2015.

One of their most memorable fashion moments was when the pair attended Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2023. There, Connelly put an unexpected twist on an orange and pink ruched mini dress by pairing it with black combat boots. Bettany, for his part, opted for a black leather jacket, black cargo pants and classic white lace-up sneakers.

bsubseach-shirt

Deal of the Day

This Semi-Sheer Shirt Will Perfect All of Your Outfits — 28% Off View Deal

In an interview that Louis Vuitton published via X (formerly known as Twitter) in October 2023, Connelly gushed over that season’s collection. “It’s one of the most beautiful collections he’s done,” she said, referencing creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. “So I was very excited for him and was really captivated by him.”

Keep scrolling to see more.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1251224329jennifer_connelly_290x206

Jennifer Connelly

Paul Bettany

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!