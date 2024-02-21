Tyler, The Creator and Pharrell Williams are teaming up to launch a new menswear capsule collection with Louis Vuitton.

The spring 2024 collection, which is launching on March 21, is a refreshing marriage between Louis Vuitton’s signature preppy aesthetic and Tyler’s personal penchant for streetwear. Bowling shirts, short suits, bomber jackets and cable knit sweaters are featured throughout.

Williams, 50, who was appointed the creative director of Louis Vuitton Mens in February 2023, told GQ in an article published on Wednesday, February 21, that his decision to collaborate with Tyler was a natural one.

“Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design,” Williams said.

“This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives,” Williams continued. “There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”

Prior to this, the pair have collaborated on a long list of songs, including “Cash In Cash Out”, “Juggernaut” and “Are We Still Friends?”

In terms of fashion design, this is not Tyler’s first rodeo. The “Earfquake” singer has two clothing lines of his own; the streetwear brand Golf Wang, and Golf Le Fleur, its high-end counterpart.

When it came to designing the capsule collection with Louis Vuitton, Tyler ensured that it accurately reflected his own personal style. He even added an extra personal touch by hand drawing the Louis Vuitton monogram.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me,” Tyler told GQ in the same article. He added, “The team was great to work with.”