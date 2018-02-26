We can’t get enough of all the bold fashion and beauty choices Jennifer Lawrence has been making on her Red Sparrow press tour. And while she’s rocked some seriously stunning gowns, it seems like she has created a uniform of sorts out of barely-there, ‘90s-inspired slip dresses and oversized blazers. At the 20th Century Fox x The Wing event in NYC on Friday, February 23, J.Law topped her grommet-embellished slip dress with a grey Alexander Wang blazer and Christian Louboutin booties. The flirty look called to mind an ensemble she sported earlier this month at a Washington, D.C. screening of the film, in which she paired a black minidress with a double-breasted Ralph Lauren blazer and velvet Stella Luna over-the-knee boots. The Academy Award-winner’s sexy and chic style has inspired us to revisit the ‘90s wardrobe staple. Keep scrolling for our favorite slip dresses!

