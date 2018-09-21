It’s official: Jessica Simpson is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with her husband Eric Johnson. And the singer-turned-designer is celebrating in style now that she has a new sibling joining her children Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5. Simpson announced the good news on her Instagram feed, on Tuesday, September 18, by posting two photos. In the first, her daughter and son are each holding black balloons. The reveal in the second shot? The onyx orbs are shown to have housed pink balloons inside, revealing the baby’s sex. Her caption: “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

But the cuteness didn’t stop there because Simpson has upped her street style game to show off her burgeoning baby bump since the announcement. See the cutest outfits from Jessica Simpson’s third pregnancy here!