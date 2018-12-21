Sure, we regularly go on (and on and on and on) about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s fab fashion sense, but the royals know a thing or two about beauty as well. While their hair changes are well documented (the subtleties of Markle’s messy bun, anyone?), the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have a pretty solid makeup game as well.

Case in point: the former Suits actress arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her royal wedding on Saturday, May 19, with a naturally radiant look by her longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin that allowed her freckles to show through and reinvented bridal beauty in the process. The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, once again put all of Us commoners to shame when she flawlessly stepped out mere hours after the birth of Prince Louis on Tuesday, April 23, with an subtle smokey eye look that’s #goals.

And there is so much more where that came from! From Kate’s rosy blush to Meghan’s rule-bending manicure, we had a lot to fawn over when it came to British royal beauty. Keep scrolling to see the Duchesses best makeup moments of 2018!