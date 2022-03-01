Make it match! Duchess Kate and Prince William never fail to make a fashion statement, but their most recent outing took their couple style to a whole new level.

The pair made a point to color-coordinate for their Tuesday, March 1, visit to Wales, where they stopped by Abergavenny Market and Pant Farm.

Green was the name of game, as the 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge wore a hunter green sweater that oh-so perfectly matched the 40-year-old Hold Still author’s multiple green coats. The pair also each wore a yellow daffodil fastened to their lapels, as it’s the national flower of Wales.

The duo kicked off their day at the farm, so they naturally opted for more causal attire. Prince William wore brown boots and a green cargo jacket. Kate, for her part, opted for an outfit that was largely recycled from her own closet.

In addition to her go-to brown leather chelsea boots from Blundstone, she also wore her Seeland jacket. The royal previously wore the hunting coat during her visit to Denmark earlier this month, as well as for her visit to Manor Farm in April 2021.

As for her accessories? We’d be remiss not to discuss her red scarf. The royal has worn the bright item a number of times since it made its grand debut in July 2011 during her tour of Canada. It made another appearance during Christmas mass in 2012.

When it was time to pop on over to the farmer’s market, the Cambridges transitioned into more prim and proper attire.

The Hold Still author swapped her hunting jacket for a chic peacoat. She also added black leather gloves, changed into suede booties and slipped on earrings from Spells of Love, a Welsh Jewelry company. She was noticeably without a handbag.

Prince William, for his part, teamed his green sweater with a navy peacoat and slipped on a pair of suede shoes.

The whole color-coordination concept isn’t new to the royals. They’ve made a point to match on multiple occasions. Rewind to May 2021 and the duo wore matching navy outfits for Mental Health Awareness Week.

To see pictures of Cambridges’ cute couple style and pictures from their day, keep scrolling! From their walk around the market to meet-and-greets, we rounded up their sweetest moments from the day.