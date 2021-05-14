Duchess Kate and Prince William have some seriously strong couple style!

The royals, who just celebrated their 10 year anniversary, stepped out in matching navy blue ensembles for a visit to The Way Youth Zone on Thursday, May 13, in support of Mental Health Awareness Week.

And if you ask Us, it’s impossible for them to be any cuter! While their were plenty of sweet scenes of the two practicing their archery game and soccer skills (more on that later!), the fashion was truly the star of the show.

Prince William, 38, was his wife’s color-coordinated counterpart, wearing a a baby blue button up, black crewneck and navy blazer with navy dress pants.

Now, onto the 39-year-old duchess, who is forever a fashion icon! She looked polished, wearing a mix of new and recycled pieces of clothing — all navy in color.

Kate turned to one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker, for a gorgeous midi length coat, which featured notched lapels and four buttons on the cuffs.

The article of clothing that really took our breath away? A preppy blouse from Tory Burch, which retails for $486. The polka dot print top, called the Scalloped Edge Silk Shirt, features a scalloped collar and cuffs. While the shirt is sold out everywhere (as is typical with most items Kate wears!), a dress version of the top is available on Farfetch in limited sizes.

The always sustainable Duchess of Cambridge also rewore a few pieces of clothing from her current closet. Those super sleek high waisted trousers? The duchess wore the pants, which are designed by Jigsaw, when visiting Cyprus in 2018.

She also brought back her navy block heels from Emmy London, which retail for $430, and her Smythson Panama Purse, which costs $785.

As for jewelry, the royal chose gold metals. She rocked a bangle from Halcyon Days, which costs $180, and features aquamarine stones, as well as new earrings from Freya Rose London, $115.

Fashion aside, the outing was all for a good cause. During the course of the day, the royal couple was on a mission of “understanding local organizations here in Wolverhampton,” according to the Kensington Palace Twitter.

Following their visit to The Way Youth Zone, Duchess Kate and Prince William made stops at Hugglepets, which uses “Animal Assisted Therapy to help children with disabilities,” and Base 25 Wolves, “a vital service aimed at improving the lives of younger people aged between three and five.”

To see pictures of the Cambridges’ cute couple style and picture from their day, keep scrolling!