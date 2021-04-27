Farm fun! Prince William and Duchess Kate each have their own stellar style, but the two royals just stepped out in color coordinated ensembles that bring their couple style to a whole new level.

On Tuesday, April 27, the duo dressed for a day spent outdoors and among animals as they visited Manor Farm in Durham, England.

While there were certainly some super cute moments of the 39-year-old duchess petting goats and even a snap of Prince William, 38, driving a tractor, here at Stylish we’re obviously going to dissect the fashion first!

The Duchess of Cambridge was the epitome of farm girl chic, wearing a Brora x TROY Almond Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Jumper, which features a navy, red and cream pattern along the top half and ribbed detailing at the neckline. The sweater, which the duchess previously wore in December 2020 during the Royal UK tour, retails for $235.

The royal is a longtime fan of the sustainable brand, wearing a handful of their pieces during formal engagements. In fact, you can shop many of the pieces in Kate’s wardrobe right on their website!

The duchess paired the sweater with dark wash blue jeans and her trusty pair of Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boots, which retail for $573. These boots have been in the duchess’ closet long before her days as a royal — she’s had them for nearly 17 years!

We must also mention that she bundled up in her go-to army green coat, which just so happened to perfectly match Prince William’s Ralph Lauren puffer. Seriously, could their twinning game be any stronger?!

There was a also a sweet style nod to the late Princess Diana in Kate’s outfit — and it’s not her gorgeous sapphire ring. The duchess layered what’s called a pie-crust collar underneath her sweater.

The collar first caused a bit of a buzz back in March 2021, when Kate rocked the trendy neckline in a candid photo used to promote her new book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

Pie-crust collars, which are certainly back in fashion, first got their claim to fame after Princess Diana sported the look under many of her coats and sweaters.

Anyways — back to the farm. William also dressed sensibly for the outing, wearing a pair of navy pants, a blue button down and cashmere sweater.

From riding horses and talking with children to petting lambs, keep scrolling to see more pictures from Prince William and Duchess Kate’s morning at Manor Farm!