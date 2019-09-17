Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s resume is long and has a lot of twists and turns — she’s currently a real estate agent, was formerly on the Real Housewives of New York City and used to be the editor of accessories at Elle. Oh and she’s also a fashion designer. Last year, she launched a capsule collection called En Ville for the luxury fur brand Pologeorgis. Now, she’s releasing brand new pieces to keep you warm this fall and winter.

“This capsule collection is special to me as I’m finally able to make what I love to wear and need in my wardrobe,” said Bensimon in an interview with Hamptons.com when the collection first launched. “I’ve found outerwear pieces to be crucial to completing a look. It can elevate the look of everyday workout leggings and add a fresh style to your denim.”

Bensimon’s new pieces take inspiration from last year’s favorites. The 2018 “best in show” was the versatile Rex Rabbit Shrug, which is now available for shoppers in pink and black!

Another fan favorite, The Harper Fur Pullover, is now available in navy and white — in addition to the previously launched shade of gray. The designer posted a photo of her wearing the navy blue style on Instagram to share her excitement about the launch with the caption: “I love this sweatshirt so much I made it in three colors.”

Also in the collection: accessories and home decor. The new Pixie Knitted Mink Fur Cowl comes in five colors, including a pretty mint green option named Mojito and a classic black one to keep things simple. To make sure your home is as stylish as you are, the designer’s fur throws come in four shades with the throw pillows to match!

Finally, don’t sleep on the collection’s fur slides, which sold out last season. They’re currently available in black and brown and will instantly make any cozy outfit look chic.

The new collection is available for purchase online at Pologeorgis.com. Scroll through for some standout pieces you don’t want to miss!