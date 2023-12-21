Kelly Rutherford’s elevator is her personal runway.

The Gossip Girl alum has mesmerized Us with her wonderful wardrobe via mirror selfies — which would certainly be approved by her fashion-obsessed character Lily van der Woodsen. From long coats and fuzzy sweaters to joggers and plaid skirts, Rutherford always slays.

In December 2023, she donned a black puffer La Veste coat that cascaded down to her ankles and featured a round collar and silver buttons. She paired the garment with black Nomasei leather boots, dark sunglasses from L.G.R. and a DeMellier London purse finished with a chunky gold chain. Her blonde locks were twisted up into a loose bun.

In addition to long coats, Rutherford also commanded attention in December 2023 in an oversized cream colored cardigan from Items 14 and a white flowy Liya dress. She wrapped the layer around her torso while showing off her legs through knee-high slits. She completed her elegant ensemble with white Sania D’Mina pumps and gold hoop earrings.

Keep scrolling to see more of the actress’ timeless outfits.