Have you ever wished you could raid Khloe Kardashian’s closet — or Tristan Thompson’s for that matter? Well, you’re in luck. The expectant couple is currently hosting a flash sale of some of the items from their closets on the consignment site The RealReal (we can only assume they are making way for baby), and we’re here to tell you that you can score some majorly fresh threads in good condition — for a lower price than full retail. Check out our pics of what you can still pick up on their sale page!