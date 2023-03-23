Sister, sister! Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian soaked up the sun in Mexico.

Kim, 42, shared glimpses from their breezy getaway via Instagram on Thursday, March 23. In the shots, the Skims CEO and the Revenge Body alum, 38, are seen cuddled up on a lounge chair by an infinity pool. “Kiki and Coco Take Cabo,” Kim captioned the social media carousel — a nod to the many Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoffs.

For the pool day, Kim was a must-see in a tiny black bikini, which featured high-waisted string bottoms. The Selfish author complemented the set with oversized black sunglasses and wore her brunette tresses loose in beachy waves. Khloé, for her part, showed off her curves in a waist-cinching one-piece. She added a pop of color with red polish on her nails and accessorized with black sunglasses like Kim.

Khloé posted the same photos via her own social media account and gave little sister Kylie Jenner a photo credit.

The snaps come after Jenner, 25, and Kim enjoyed their own sister night out at SZA’s in Los Angeles at The Forum on Wednesday, March 22. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted videos of Kim and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou dancing and singing to SZA’s performance. (The “Good Days” artist, 33, is in the middle of her SOS Tour in support of her album by the same name that debuted in December 2022.)

Turns out Kim’s love for SZA is mutual. The Grammy winner was tapped by the businesswoman to star in Skims’ Fits Everybody Underwear campaign. In the ad, the musician is seen posing in a chocolate-colored bra and matching underwear.

Of her model moment, SZA gushed in a Wednesday press release: “I’m excited to be in Skims’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy.”

Kim was equally enthused. “SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in Skims’ latest campaign,” the Hulu star shared in the press release.

The makeup mogul launched Skims with undergarments in 2019, and the brand has since expanded to include pajamas, dresses, slippers and menswear. In January 2022, Skims doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion after raising $240 million in new funding round.