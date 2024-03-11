They’re the Kardashians, of course they were invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and matriarch Kris Jenner were must-sees at the post-ceremony soirée in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. (Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were not in attendance.)

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the famous family members delivered drama on the red carpet, serving Us with eye-catching textures, waist-cinching silhouettes and out-of-this-world glam.

Kim, 43, was icy in Balenciaga while Kylie, 26, was red hot in Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Kendall, 28, opted for a figure-flattering Maison Margiela gown and Kris, 68, was dripping in crystals thanks to Oscar de la Renta.

Keep scrolling to see their outfits and get a breakdown of each look: