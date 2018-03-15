After professionally parting ways with the Kar-Jenner clan in November 2017, Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd seems to have found her next gig. With more than one million Instagram followers, KKW’s former right-hand gal is an influencer in her own right, and now she’s been tapped to star in a new campaign for fashion jewelry line 8 Other Stories. Shepherd is fronting the boho brand’s Woman collection, which features a series of statement earrings, hoops and rings. The brunette beauty, who most recently served as COO of Kardashian West Brands before cutting ties with the reality star, looks gorgeous modeling designs from the line while posing poolside and against the Hollywood sign. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pics from the campaign!

