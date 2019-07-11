When a friend of the Kardashians throws a birthday party, they (and other stars) show up in style.

On Wednesday, July 10, Kim Kardashian was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her husband Kanye West as they entered Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. To celebrate Kristen Noel Crawley‘s birthday, the rapper looked effortlessly cool in a black sweater and blue pants tucked into his white sneaker socks, while the KKW Beauty founder wowed in an all-latex ensemble. The halter top had a snakeskin texture that matched her skin-tight leggings from Vex Clothing. Ensuring the latex outfit was the sole focus of her overall appearance, she paired it with clear-strapped heels that almost make her look barefoot and no bag.

She wasn’t the only Kardashian sister who stunned at Crawley’s birthday party. Older sister Kourtney also showed up in an all-black look, only hers was a bit… funkier. Instead of form-fitting clothes to add sex appeal, the Poosh founder opted for high-waisted black trousers with a strappy bra top. To top off the look, she wore an onyx and purple fringe belt around her hips.

There were lots of other stylish celebs in attendance like Winnie Harlow who rocked the pantsless trend in an oversized t-shirt with an asymmetrical hemline. She elevated the look with lots of blingy jewelry in the form of layered necklaces and earrings. And Kourtney’s rumored on-again-off-again boyfriend Luka Sabbat also looked casual and chic in a letterman’s jacket, black jeans and loafers.

