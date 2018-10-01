If you’re Kim Kardashian, every day is a fashion show. But when you’re gearing up for your husband, Kanye West’s gig as the musical guest on the season premiere of SNL, you pull out all the fashion stops. The beauty magnate started a sartorial spree with a dollar sign vintage Jeremy Scott look on Thursday, September 27, and then she casually made a slew of wardrobe changes as she touched down on the East Coast to celebrate her hubby.

From Yeezy catsuits to the continuation of her serious Barbie pink vibes and all of the moments in between, see all of Kim Kardashian’s fashionable moment’s from the weekend of September 29, 2018.