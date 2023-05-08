‘Cause Katy [Perry], you’re a firework! The singer was a must-see as she performed during King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

Perry, 38, glittered in a gold gown by Vivienne Westwood at the glitzy event at Windsor Castle — which took place one day after Charles, 74, was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. The metallic masterpiece was made custom, inspired by a look from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2006 Gold Label collection, Perry’s stylist Tatiana Waterford revealed via Instagram on Monday, May 8. “Thank you for trusting me @katyperry. Working with you is a dream come true and I am forever grateful to you,” Waterford added.

The dazzling dress featured a plunging neckline, balloon sleeves and a billowing skirt that was reminiscent of the Victorian era. The garment was completed with an internal corset that was engraved with Perry’s moniker. The label of the hitmaker’s ensemble was especially significant considering Westwood, who was born in the U.K., died at age 81 in December 2022.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London,” read a statement shared to the official Vivienne Westwood Twitter account late last year. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

The clothing maker was hailed in London and around the world for her innovative creations that pushed fashion boundaries and celebrated women’s bodies. Westwood famously designed the voluminous champagne-colored gown Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw donned to say “I do” to Mr. Big — although the two didn’t make it to the altar in the 2008 film.

On Sunday, Perry teamed her Westwood design with aureate earrings in the shape of baby angels. The accessory was finalized with dainty pearls. For glam, the “Dark Horse” artist wore her jet-black tresses in a sleek updo — courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. She complemented the ‘do with striking makeup that included a smoky eye, rosy cheeks and a pink pout.

Perry also wore Vivienne Westwood at Charles’ coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6. She looked dainty in a lavender leather button-up top teamed with a fitted skirt, coordinating gloves and a purple fascinator. The California native finalized the look with pointed-toe pumps and a satin clutch.

“Thank you to the entire @vivennewestwood team who worked so hard to make our vision come to life,” Waterford wrote alongside an Instagram post that showed off the suit on Saturday.

