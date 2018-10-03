These boots were made for a boss closet. If you could step into Kris Jenner’s shoes for a day you’d be walking around in a snazzy pair of Stuart Weitzmans. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 62, posted a photo on her Instagram account showing off over 15 blue boxes of new shoes from the designer label for her and model daughter Kendall Jenner. The mom of six captioned the shot, “Thank you @stuartweitzman for the amazing boots and shoes for me and @kendalljenner!!! I am obsessed #thesebootsaremadeforwalkin #love #shoeobsession #stuartweitzman.”

In the snap the momager displayed a few of the gifted shoes which include knee-length boots, slip-on sneakers, flats and ankle booties. And we’ve managed — or mom-aged (see what we did there) — to find them all so you can follow along in Jenner’s Stewart Weitzman footsteps. Did we mention most of the styles are on sale on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website?

Scroll down to browse through the shoes we might be seeing on Kendall, Kris or possibly you soon!