The gang’s all here! Kristin Cavallari pulled off an epic Laguna Beach reunion to celebrate her new Uncommon James summer 2023 collection.

The reality star, 36, tapped Stephen Colletti, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler and Alex Murrel — who all starred alongside each other in the iconic MTV series — to model pieces from Cavallari’s jewelry line in a nostalgic video campaign.

In the clip, which debuted via YouTube on Thursday, April 13, Cavallari returned to high school in her hometown where she found her childhood friends. After roaming the aisles of a library, the businesswoman discovered Colletti, 37, with whom she had a memorable romance with when they were teens.

Next, she met up with Smith, 35, Hooser, 36, Murrel, 36, in a locker room. The group shared sweet embraces and giggles while donning gold earrings and necklaces from Cavallari’s brand. Afterward, the girls attended class with Colletti, Torriero, 36, and Wahler, 36, during which they passed notes and goofed around. They then ditched the books to run around on a football field before taking photos underneath a blue and white balloon display. (It is not immediately clear if the visual was shot at Laguna Beach High School where the clique attended.)

In addition to the gold pieces, the new Uncommon James collection features a long cord choker, hot pink dangling earrings and sparkly hoops adorned with cherries.

Cavallari gushed about the line and the campaign via Instagram on Thursday, writing: “For the new @uncommonjames collection I was inspired by the early 2000s era, so I knew I had to call up some old friends to make this come to life. We’re going back to Laguna Beach, baby.”

Wahler shared his excited reaction in the comments section sharing, “Let’s gooooooo!!!” Torriero added: “Hoping the choker makes a comeback.”

Fans also applauded the moment. “Omg!! Such a great idea!!” one fan wrote. A second gushed: “No way!!! I remember being in the middle school when the show came out and trying so hard to work ‘DUNZO’ and ‘gnarly’ into my vocab.” A third follower commented: “Loved Laguna Beach. I was in high school when it premiered. So nice to see everyone, it brings back memories.”

Cavallari and her Laguna Beach costars — specifically Colletti — have remained friends since the series ended November 2006. The friendly exes even teamed up for their “Back to the Beach” podcast, which details their time on the MTV reality show. Lauren Conrad, who Cavallari publicly feuded with, even appeared on the show in November 2022 — and the two revealed that they are on good terms.

Keep scrolling to see the Laguna Beach cast pose for Uncommon James: