Kylie Jenner Looks Lavish in Leather at Mugler x H&M Celebration: Photos 

She’s all that! Kylie Jenner brought the edge to West Hollywood as she celebrated Mugler’s new collection with H&M.

The Kardashians star, 25, attended the Wednesday, May 10, launch event for the collection on Melrose Avenue. At the soirée, Jenner channeled The Matrix in an oversized leather trench coat from the line, which dropped on Thursday, May 11. The look, which is featured in the menswear category and retails for $649, is equipped with pointed lapels and thick shoulder pads.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder teamed the outerwear with sheer black tights and pointed-toe pumps, letting the coat be the statement of the ensemble. For glam, Jenner rocked rosy cheeks, a pink pout and had her black tresses styled in bouncy curls. During the event, the California native posed for a number of photos, including a sultry shot with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

Jenner has been a fan of Mugler for years, having sported a number of creations by the fashion house on and off the red carpet.

In November 2022, the TV personality commanded attention at the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition opening in Brooklyn. For the celebration, which explored the universe and creations of late designer Thierry Mugler, Jenner wore a waist-cinching corset dress from the French label. The satin masterpiece featured a strapless construction with a plunging neckline that transitioned into a sparkling feather skirt. The beauty mogul complemented the gown with a pair of ballroom gloves that were also trimmed with plume.

Jenner finalized the look with a jeweled headpiece that had Us gasping for air. The glistening accessory draped the crown of her head and featured cascading jewels that dangled across her cheek bones.

The reality star showed off her eye-catching getup via Instagram, declaring herself “mugler king” alongside a series of photos. In a set of videos uploaded via her Instagram Story, Jenner was seen waddling into the Brooklyn Museum with the label’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader, as she was unable to walk solo due to the dress’ skintight silhouette.

One month later, Jenner donned Mugler for her family’s annual Christmas Eve party. For the holiday shindig, the businesswoman and her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, donned matching custom looks by the label. Jenner opted for a skintight sand-colored dress that was adorned with sparkly black flowers. Her look was finished with a daring thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that was completed with glitzy petals. (Jenner shares Stormi and one-year-old son Aire with rapper Travis Scott.)

Stormi, for her part, sported a billowing gown that came in a festive champagne hue and featured a one-shoulder construction. Like her mom’s getup, the little fashionista’s dress was also equipped with a dark floral design at the bodice. The preschooler complemented her outfit with a glossy top bun and ballerina flats.

