Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Custom Mugler Gowns for Christmas Eve

By
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Match in Mugler
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Stormi, you look like mommy, baby! Kylie Jenner and her little one donned matching looks at their family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

For the December 24 soiree, the reality star, 25, and her 4-year-old — who she shares with Travis Scott — stepped out in custom looks by Mugler. Jenner opted for a skintight sand-colored dress that was adorned with sparkly black flowers. Her look was finished with a daring thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that was completed with glitzy petals. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the frock with shimmery sheer tights and black sandal heels. For her glam, Jenner rocked a bold red lip and a sleek retro hairdo.

Stormi, for her part, sported a billowing gown that came in a festive champagne hue and featured a one-shoulder construction. Like her mom’s getup, the little fashionista’s dress was also equipped with a dark floral design at the bodice. The preschooler complemented her outfit with a glossy top bun and ballerina flats.

@kyliejenner

xmas eve 🖤

♬ Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

Kylie and Stormi weren’t the only duo to coordinate for the holiday. Khloé Kardashian and her baby girl, True Thompson, also had a twinning moment. In videos and photos shared via her Instagram Story, the Good American founder, 38, and her 4-year-old — who she shares with Tristan Thompson — were seen in red garbs by Nicolas Jebran. Kardashian put on a strapless corset dress as True shined in a rosy princess-sleeved piece. Kendall Jenner also wore a sequin Valentino dress in the fiery shade. (In addition to True, Kardashian and Thompson, 31, welcomed a son via surrogate in August.)

Kim Kardashian, who was also present at the celebration, had a moment of her own as she returned to her natural brunette locks after months of rocking a platinum blonde mane. (She famously unveiled a lightened coiffure at the 2022 Met Gala in May.)

“We’re back,” the Selfish author, 42, revealed on social media Saturday, sharing videos of her bouncy brown locks — courtesy of her hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Her waist-length crown was styled in loose curls and paired nicely with her metallic silver dress by Versace. Kim’s daughter, North West, looked just as cool in a chrome two-piece set, which included a button-up shirt and wide-leg pants.

In addition to jaw-dropping fashion moments, the Kardashian-Jenner’s annual affair included a performance by Sia — who was accompanied by North, 9 — and breathtaking decor done by Mindy Weiss.

“The woman who does it all,” Khloé gushed over the party planner via an Instagram Story video, showing off the family’s red-themed bash. “I mean, you guys. Are we OK?” The shindig also included a ball pit and a miniature See’s Candy shop.

