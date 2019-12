Chanel Snow Bunnies

On December 5, 2019, the reality star took to Instagram to share a steamy pic in the snow as she and her friend Yris Palmer posed in black and white Naked Wardrobe full-body suits with fuzzy Chanel mittens, cuffs and scarfs. This wasn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has twinned with a BFF. She and Stassie Karanikolaou have matched in many different looks, including similar monochrome Chanel ensembles.