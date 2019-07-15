British actress Lashana Lynch, 31, is a force to be reckoned with — when it comes to her acting career and her style game. Not only is Lynch rumored to be taking over the title of 007 from David Craig for the next film in the James Bond series, but this would make her the first black actor — and female — to acquire the esteemed role. And while await confirmation that will soon be able to take notes from her spy game, we’re getting inspo from her best red carpet moments.

If you’re thinking Lynch looks familiar, there are a few good reasons why. She may have caught your attention as Rosaline Capulet in ABC’s Still Star-Crossed, Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel or Arjana Pike in Bulletproof. And like a true star, she made sure to wow at each of those premieres’ red carpet. And she’s made sure to show a range of notable fashion looks over the course of her acting career. It was a sparkly little number for her Fast Girls premiere debut in 2012, a flirty, floral black gown from the Avengers: Affinity War premiere in 2013 and a hot-pink gown from the Captain Marvel premiere in 2019 that’s so stunning, it’s seriously difficult to look away. The list goes on and on, and thus, it’s only right to just point out a few of our all-time favorites.

In honor of Lynch’s achievements (both old and new) let’s take a moment to reflect on her hottest red carpet moments of all time, shall we?