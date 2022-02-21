New York Fashion Week may have wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the stellar street style is stopping any time soon. London Fashion Week is officially in high gear — and the stars are serving up chic ensembles, edgy attire and fashion-forward looks on repeat.

With designers like Richard Quinn, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Raf Simmons sending new collections down the catwalk, it’s no surprise that stars from around the world set off to sit front row.

Celebrations for the week kicked off on Thursday, February 17, with the Clearpay Opening Night Party, which was held at The Cockatoo at Bistrotheque.

The star-studded evening was attended by fashion week staple Irina Shayk. The 36-year-old model was a co-host for the event — and she obviously dressed to impress. Shayk stunned in a sleek Burberry dress and thigh-high leather boots, all designed by the fashion house’s creative director Ricardo Tisci.

While her street style was simple and sleek, the Sports Illustrated model was all about being over-the-top on the Matty Bovan runway show on Friday, February 18. The collection was all about prints, patterns and bright colors.

The bold statement translated from the catwalk to the city streets just the same, with a slew of stars arriving to fashion shows in colorful, bold and attention-grabbing ensembles.

Take Chloe Cherry for example. The 24-year-old Euphoria actress is cemented her place in the style space, as she arrived at the Fashion East fashion show on Sunday, February 20, in an outfit that was anything but boring.

The star, who plays Faye in the HBO Max series, showed up in a super sheer yellow and pink ombré dress from Chet Lo complete with the brand’s iconic spiky pattern. Her accessories were perfectly coordinated too. The actress carried and pink and blue boho purse in the same material as her dress.

The breakthrough style star obviously took to Instagram to show off her front row fashion — and fans couldn’t get over her stellar style. “SHE’S A FASHION IT GIRL NOW,” a user wrote, while another said, “Literally OBSESSED.” Someone else added: “Wowwwz the fit is unmatched.”

To see these looks and more of the amazing attire star’s wore during London Fashion Week, keep scrolling. From Jourdan Dunn’s fabulous floral-print frock to FKA Twigs’ ethereal all-white ensemble (and amazing hairstyle!), Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best outfits from the week, ahead!