West coast, best coast! Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion took the city by storm from Thursday, March 17, to Sunday, March 20, at the Majestic in Downtown Los Angeles, and celebrities came out to celebrate. The four-day extravaganza featured a Hub with pop-up collections and art galleries by day, followed by jaw-dropping runway shows and VIP activations by night. Guests at the Hub were also treated to inside first looks at couture and design exhibits, happy hour bites, and live podcast recordings. Meanwhile, as the evenings set in, A-list guests watched the latest trends in lifestyle, ready-to-wear, couture and runway from renowned designers such as Mister Triple X, Jonathan Guzman, Willfredo Gerardo, and many more.

The star-studded guest list included fashion designers, content creators, models, socialisties and industry executives, amongst the likes of Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Moon, Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Sandoval, makeup maven Kat Von D and husband Rafael Reyes, influencers Madi Monroe and Andreas Eskander, Men of West Hollywood star Landon Wetterstrom, and others.

The memorable occasion also marked Sofia Jirau‘s runway debut. Jiaru – the first model with Down Syndrome to be signed to Victoria’s Secret, looked fierce and confident as she rocked designs from Nathalie Gaviria’s new collection.

