Breaking boundaries! Sofía Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome — and her starring role in the Love Cloud campaign is something she’s been manifesting for years.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model took to Instagram following the collection’s drop to share her excitement. “One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it’s a dream come true,” she captioned a black and white photo of herself in a floral-print bra. “I can finally tell you my big secret. I am Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome!”

Jirau also thanked the lingerie company for seeing her as a model with “#NoLimits.” The phrase, which translates to Sin Límites in Spanish, is more than a once-used hashtag for the model. She launched a worldwide campaign to raise awareness about Down syndrome and highlight how she — and her friends — have achieved their goals.

Fans quickly congratulated Jirau on her history-making campaign. “Thank you for being a part of our #VSFamily,” the lingerie brand commented, while someone else added, “U go girl!!” Another person chimed in: “You are beautiful!!! Congratulations.”

Jirau’s inclusion in the campaign, which also stars Hailey Baldwin, Adut Akesh and Valentina Sampaio, is a “major moment” for Victoria’s Secret.

The brand’s creative director, Raúl Martinez, explained via a press release that it is reflective of the “brand’s evolution.” He said, “From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating.”

This campaign follows the June 2021 announcement that the company would be dismantling their longstanding “Angel” title and instead implementing the VS Collective, “an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change.”

While the original group included Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe among others, it has since expanded. Now, the group includes the likes of Bella Hadid and Naomi Osaka.

The “new era” for Victoria’s Secret is a “dramatic shift” for the brand. Including Jirau — along with other amazing women — in the lingerie brand’s campaign works toward their mission to “become the world’s leading advocate for women.”

To learn more about how Jirau landed her new gig, her hobbies and her family, keep scrolling. We’re sharing five things you need to know about the history-making model.