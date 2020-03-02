Celebrity Style See What the ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Wore to Tie the Knot … Or Run Far, Far Away From the Altar By Marisa Petrarca 5 hours ago Netflix 5 1 / 5 Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes Chase stunned in a gown designed by Madison James and her ex-fiancé opted for a navy suit. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News