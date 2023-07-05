Smells like summer! Hollywood heartthrobs Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss and Michael Evans Behling hit the beach for the campaign of Armani’s new Acqua di Giò fragrance, and Stylish secured a first look at the steamy behind-the-scenes photos.

In the ad shot on Eleuthera in the Bahamas in April, the four actors — all newly minted members of Armani’s Gen A — are captured by French director Patrick Pierini exuding a carefree spirit to celebrate the new scent, which is redolent of the ocean and laced with sexy incense notes.

The guys even have signature moves for wearing it. In addition to spritzing on pulse points, Stokes exclusively tells Us he adds a touch to the top of his “neck and jawline.” But the Outer Banks actor doesn’t stop there! “If I’m wearing a jacket, I’ll lightly spray the inside layer,” he reveals.

Behling goes a step further for his application hacks. “Right clavicle, left clavicle, left wrist, chest,” say the All American star. “If I’m feeling frisky, I’ll toss a spritz onto my thighs.

Check out the pics from the campaign!