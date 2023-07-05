Cancel OK
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

See Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes and More Pose Shirtless While Making the Armani Acqua di Gio Ad

Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss and Michael Evans Behling Star in Armani's New Fragrance Campaign, Shot on a Beach in the Bahamas

By
Armani BTS gallery
Courtesy of Armani Beauty
12

Deal of the Day

4th-of-july-fashion-deals

Smells like summer! Hollywood heartthrobs Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss and Michael Evans Behling hit the beach for the campaign of Armani’s new Acqua di Giò fragrance, and Stylish secured a first look at the steamy behind-the-scenes photos.

In the ad shot on Eleuthera in the Bahamas in April, the four actors — all newly minted members of Armani’s Gen A — are captured by French director Patrick Pierini exuding a carefree spirit to celebrate the new scent, which is redolent of the ocean and laced with sexy incense notes.

The guys even have signature moves for wearing it. In addition to spritzing on pulse points, Stokes exclusively tells Us he adds a touch to the top of his “neck and jawline.” But the Outer Banks actor doesn’t stop there! “If I’m wearing a jacket, I’ll lightly spray the inside layer,” he reveals.

Behling goes a step further for his application hacks. “Right clavicle, left clavicle, left wrist, chest,” say the All American star. “If I’m feeling frisky, I’ll toss a spritz onto my thighs.

Check out the pics from the campaign!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!