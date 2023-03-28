Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Monday, March 27, season 2 finale of All American: Homecoming.

Going out with a bang! All American: Homecoming’s season 2 finale featured no shortage of plot twists — with one of the episode’s biggest surprises being what really happened between Simone and Damon.

The finale, which aired on Monday, March 27, shocked viewers by revealing that Simone (Geffri Maya) and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) slept together after the hit CW series previously insinuated that the two merely shared a kiss. The emotional-turned-physical bond the pair have shared left Simone — who is currently dating Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) — up in the air about who she should choose.

While Simon and Damon, referred to by viewers as “Dimone,” have been a fan-favorite couple since the show premiered in February 2022, Maya, 28, still isn’t sure the timing is right for the duo to jump into something serious.

“I think it wouldn’t be the time for them to get together only because both of them have so many things they have to work out in their own personal lives,” the Private Practice alum exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the finale. “Reading the finale and watching the finale were, like, two different experiences. Being able to see Damon kind of open the door with his father and get in the groove of actually building a real bond that really means a lot to him, you can’t really have anything infiltrate that, especially on top of sports and him trying to find his own groove.”

Maya added that with Simone, she’s “in this new space” with her collegiate experience and “regaining her energy and vigor with tennis” along with finding her own path and joining a sorority. It’s a journey she may need to do solo, especially after her breakup from All American’s Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) — something Maya insists her character has “definitely” moved on from.

“She’s coming to terms with her relationship with herself, and with love, and questioning that. And with [her sorority] PKZ and the relationship she’s built with these women,” she shared with Us. “It might not be time to focus on [Damon]. Especially because the gravitational hold he has.”

Simone’s love life wasn’t the only bomb dropped in Monday’s finale. JR (Sylvestor Powell) tackled health issues (seemingly due to his anemia) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) won her presidential campaign. The most shocking twist, however, came in the final moments of the episode when it was revealed that Marcus (Cory Hardrict) — who is dating Amara (Kelly Jenrette) — is actually married.

Marqui Jackson, co-showrunner of Homecoming, explained to Us that the idea for a secret wife came about when the show realized it needed to “shake” Marcus and Amara up.

“No couple can be happy forever,” Jackson quipped. “So it just felt like a really unique opportunity. Because there’s so much about Marcus we still don’t know. Even though we do know a little bit about his mental health journey, I think it was just the excitement of like getting to learn something new about him, something unexpected that’s out of character.”

Creator and co-showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, meanwhile, noted that there are “lost years in [Marcus’] character” that haven’t been accounted for — but promised that all will be explained if All American: Homecoming gets greenlit for a season 3.

“He left and was drafted professionally. He was playing in the minors and had this injury before he could be called up to the majors,” she told Us. “But there was always those few years that even Amara can’t fully account for because he’s pushed her away. So it was always an interesting space where we were going to come back one day and have to fill those years. Right. how did he become [the] person [he is now] from the star baseball player in college? How does he become such a wise, calming, grounded version of himself?”

Keep scrolling for more of the All American: Homecoming cast and creators’ reactions to the season 2 finale: