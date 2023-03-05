All American’s Monet Mazur: Inside A Day in My Life!

The All American girl! Monet Mazur exclusively took Us Weekly with her through a day in her life as she balances work, motherhood and staying healthy.

For the CW star, 46, it’s all about kicking off each morning right — with a heated workout at CorePower Yoga. “It’s a game changer,” she tells Us. “My brain and body just function on a whole different level after.”

Being her best self is something Mazur needs these days while working on season 5 of her series All American. The sports-centered drama follows standout athlete Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) as he tries to balance his lives in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills. Over the years, the show has reached beyond football to touch on more serious topics including violence, relationships and racism. In fall 2022, it was named the No. 1 series on The CW in key demographics.

This season, the story centers around the loss of Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), who tragically dies after trying to save a student following a bus crash. Mazur portrays Billy’s wife, Laura Baker — and has had to bring her A-game to set in order to work through the difficult material.

“The last few episodes have been heavy to film,” the Stoned actress explains. “We said goodbye to a beloved character. This was an emotional moment for me.”

All American isn’t the only thing on Mazur’s plate. She’s also working hard on editing a new project for an upcoming docuseries — and spending time as much time as she can with her two children before 17-year-old son Marlon heads to college in London this fall.

“I am grasping onto him to hangout with me and squeeze in every last minute with him while I still can,” the Good Guys alum, who also shares son Luciano Cy, 12, with ex-husband Alex de Rakoff, tells Us.

All American airs on The CW Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see what a typical day in Mazur’s life looks like: