Lupita Nyong’o never fails to wow with her fearless fashion choices both on and off the red carpet. The Academy Award-winner has long collaborated with stylist Micaela Erlanger (who also works with Hollywood royalty like Meryl Streep, Diane Kruger and Michelle Dockery), and at an event this week celebrating Erlanger’s new book, How To Accessorize, Nyong’o stunned in a gorgeous printed Prada cocktail dress — but it was her statement-making accessories that had Us oohing and ahhing. The Black Panther star proved that more is most definitely more, adding Jennifer Fisher lightening bolt earrings and a sparkling Marzook Crystal Orb bag to her colorful ensemble. While Coco Chanel may have advised to remove one accessory before leaving the house, we’re going to follow Luptia’s lead and stock up on an array of bold extras. Keep scrolling for our favorite statement earrings, ear cuffs, clutches and evening bags!